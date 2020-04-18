Shoreline Arts Festival 2020 cancelled
Saturday, April 18, 2020
In light of the current stay-at-home orders, and what we perceive to be an unlikely lifting of the ban on large events this summer, the Board and Staff of the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council have decided to cancel the Shoreline Arts Festival for 2020.
The Arts Festival will be back in June 2021 bigger and better than ever, as we find ourselves (hopefully) on the other side of this pandemic and ready to celebrate creativity with our community again. Thank you for your continued support!
Some 2020 Festival activities like Youth Art and Juried Art will move online. If you're interested in registering your artwork for these events, please visit our Festival website for additional information. Updates regarding these activities will be posted soon.
In the meantime, keep an eye out for more virtual events coming soon from the Arts Council! We are committed to the idea that Creativity Can't be Quarantined, and have some new (social distancing approved) creative outlets coming to the community this spring and summer.
The Shoreline Arts Festival is a program of the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council with major support from the City of Shoreline, City of Lake Forest Park, Jack Malek Realtor, Alaska Airlines, and 4Culture.
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
--Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council
