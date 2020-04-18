COVID-19 case updates April 17, 2020
Saturday, April 18, 2020
|177 King county residents over 80 have died from COVID-19
84 between the ages of 70-79 have died
34 aged 68-69 have died
Public Health Seattle and King county reports 93 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths since yesterday.
King county:
- 4902 positive results - up 93
- 331 have died of the illness - up 11
- 222 have positive results
- 27 have died due to illness,
- 21 have positive results
- 0 have died due to illness
- 11445 have positive results - up 293
- 603 have died due to illness
