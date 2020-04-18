COVID-19 case updates April 17, 2020

Saturday, April 18, 2020

177 King county residents over 80 have died from COVID-19
84 between the ages of 70-79 have died
34 aged 68-69 have died


Public Health Seattle and King county reports 93 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths since yesterday.

King county:
  • 4902 positive results - up 93
  • 331 have died of the illness -  up 11
Shoreline:
  • 222 have positive results
  • 27 have died due to illness, 
Lake Forest Park:
  • 21 have positive results
  • 0 have died due to illness
State:
  • 11445 have positive results - up 293
  • 603 have died due to illness


