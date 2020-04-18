Photo: Peppa goes for a stroll

Saturday, April 18, 2020

Photo by Seattle Poppy


Six month old Peppa the Pig goes for a stroll in Hamlin Park. Pigs love to browse the foliage and explore the neighborhood and they seem to be great escape artists.

There are two that live in my neighborhood and escape so often that there's a neighborhood network to spot them, figure out which one it is, corral the pig and notify the owner.

Peppa, however, is enjoying the quarantine by getting a walk in the park.

I imagine that her owner got caught up on Instagram, Facebook, and had time for a couple of Zoom conferences while Peppa meandered.

--Diane Hettrick


 

Posted by DKH at 3:52 AM
