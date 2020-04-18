Shoreline resident publishes memoir of An Untethered Boyhood





Herb Bryce





Biography



Herb Bryce is retired/emeritus, Seattle Central College, where he was Dean of Science and Mathematics and taught Chemistry.





Herb has lived in Shoreline for the past forty years, where he has been an active member of his local community.





He is one of the cofounders of the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council. Served on Shoreline School Board; Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Board: also the One-Percent for the Arts.



His philosophy is that service is the rent we pay for living.











Chock-full of unbelievable stories,will enchant readers with the hilarious misadventures of young Herb growing up during some of the most pivotal times in America.From getting stuck in the family outhouse, to buying a donkey as a pet, to creating a giant fireball out of burning Christmas trees, you'll be taken along for a wild ride full of hysterical stories of Herb growing up through some of America's most influential moments in history.Set in Arizona and California from 1933 to 1950, this is the story of one boy's untethered childhood. Herb Bryce grew up as part of a large Mormon family, moving frequently from town to town and house to house. In each new home, Herb learns valuable lessons . . . and often gets into heaps of mischief along the way.Jump back to a time when kids were given freedom not often allowed to children today - roaming fields and forests, having adventures, and learning about how to create adventure right outside your door.