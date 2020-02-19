Town Center parking structure regulations on the agenda for special Planning Commission meeting
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
City of Lake Forest Park Planning Commission Special Meeting Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 7pm.
17425 Ballinger Way NE, Council Chambers
Items on the agenda
- Implementation of Town Center Vision
- Parking structure regulations
- Overall height and discussion of public benefit options
- Provisions for project level requirement for traffic study and other special studies
- Setback and buffer requirements
- Bicycle storage requirements and other bicycle related code
- Design review and development agreement review processes
- Current Town Center code review
