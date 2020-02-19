Town Center parking structure regulations on the agenda for special Planning Commission meeting

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

City of Lake Forest Park Planning Commission Special Meeting Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 7pm.

17425 Ballinger Way NE, Council Chambers

Items on the agenda
  • Implementation of Town Center Vision 
    • Parking structure regulations
  • Overall height and discussion of public benefit options
  • Provisions for project level requirement for traffic study and other special studies 
  • Setback and buffer requirements
  • Bicycle storage requirements and other bicycle related code 
Other areas for discussion
  • Design review and development agreement review processes
  • Current Town Center code review



