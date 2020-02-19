Scam of the week: Sound Transit is not asking for donations to a GoFundMe account

If you subscribe to updates from Sound Transit, you may receive a scam email.





Sound Transit says:



"It has come to our attention that some members of the public have received scam emails bearing the Sound Transit name and logo and asking the recipients to donate money to a GoFundMe account. These scam emails are not a result of your Sound Transit subscriptions.



"As a general reminder, Sound Transit does not share personally identifiable information with other parties and would never send emails asking you to contribute to a charitable fund. If you receive such an email, do not click on any associated links and report it as spam.



"As email scams are increasingly common, we urge you to stay alert and exercise caution with all unexpected emails."















