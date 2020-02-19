Wildly Fantastic Rummage Sale at Shoreline Covenant Church

Wednesday, February 19, 2020


No one quite knows when the Shoreline Covenant Church began holding their annual spring rummage sale but everyone does know that it is a great event.

Where else can you contribute to raising money to send church members to work on maintenance projects for Alaska Christian College and create scholarships to send kids to summer camp at the same time? Mingle with your neighbors finding treasures and bargains at great prices.

The church is conveniently located on the corner of N 185th and Ashworth Ave N with plenty of off street parking.

Join us Saturday, March 7th from 9am to 3pm with special pricing events at 1pm and 2pm. Hope to see you there!



