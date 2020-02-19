Get ready for Spring! Calling all Gardens

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Punxsutawney Phil, Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog, awoke on February 2 and did not see his shadow which means that -- according to legend -- an early spring is on the way. 

I believe it is based on what's happening in my garden.

The Richmond Beach Annual Garden Tour is on May 30, 2020 from 11am to 4pm. We are looking for gardens for this year's tour.

Do your friends and family love your garden? I know I never think my yard is ready for viewing but they are always a work in progress.
We welcome all gardens, large and small in Richmond Beach and Innis Arden.

Please consider participating this year. It's an incentive to get your garden in shape and a great way to meet neighbors and other gardeners. 

Contact Kris Fordice at gardentour@richmondbeachwa.org



