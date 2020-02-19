State Senate passes bill increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates for primary care providers

A bill passed Monday by the Washington State Senate would expand access to Washington’s health care system by increasing Medicaid rates.

“In recent years many practices in both the adult and the pediatric space have stopped taking Apple Health clients,” said Frockt (D-Seattle).

“This limits and delays the care available to these vulnerable populations. Our goal is to stem the tide and expand access to the care that is so necessary for Washingtonians to live long, healthy lives.”

Reimbursement rates for pediatric critical care, neonatal critical care, and neonatal intensive care providers must be at least 21 percent above the medical assistance rates in effect on Jan. 1, 2019.The bill also requires the Health Care Authority to direct Medicaid managed care plans to increase primary care rates through adoption of a uniform rate increase for network providers.“Medicaid expansion saved my family. When my sister was born with severe disabilities, Medicaid alone allowed her to get the care she needed,” said Sen. Emily Randall (D-Bremerton).