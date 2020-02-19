Iraq, Afghanistan vet to speak on deployments and an international political issue
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
The meeting will be held at Post 227, located at 14521 17th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155, behind Goodwill @ NE 145th St and 15th Ave NE.
Evan Buetow will speak of his service with the 1-501 Parachute Infantry Regiment in Fallujah and Karbala, Iraq in 2006-08, then a second deployment in Afghanistan, 2009-10.
Much of his talk will be on the desertion of Private Bowe Bergdahl and the resultant issues of the desertion. Evan was Bergdahl’s team leader and immediate line supervisor at the time. Evan returned home, was honorably discharged and became a deputy in the King County Sheriff’s Department.
Later, the Taliban prisoner swap for Bergdahl brought a media storm with calls for Evan to appear on CNN, FOX, MSNBC and ABC news outlets and many publications to relate the true events of this significant incident. Evan will relate where all this had taken him in current civilian life.
A brief intermission for refreshments after the talk will allow visitors to depart. Post 227 members are urged to stay for the post meeting that will follow the intermission. We hope to see you at the meeting.
While you are at the meeting, you can check out the Post Library that includes a large collection of military related books, video tapes and DVDs. Any of these can be checked out, used and returned by post members and community without charge. Also, for more information about Post 227, check out the website.
