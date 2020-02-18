Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter open Tuesday night, February 18, 2020
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Please contact Lisa Surowiec (Volunteer Coordinator, shorelineewshelter@gmail.com) with questions.
Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter
Hotline: 206-801-2797
For shelter help, call 211 from 8:00am to 6:00pm. Monday through Friday.
Outside of that time, call the King County’s Crisis Line at 866-427-4747 to connect people to the most up-to-date shelter options during severe weather.
0 comments:
Post a Comment