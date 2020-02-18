Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter open Tuesday night, February 18, 2020

Tuesday, February 18, 2020



Please note that the Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter, 1206 N 185th St. in Shoreline, has been activated for Tuesday, February 18. The shelter will open for guests at 8:30pm.

Please contact Lisa Surowiec (Volunteer Coordinator, shorelineewshelter@gmail.com) with questions.

Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter
Hotline: 206-801-2797

For shelter help, call 211 from 8:00am to 6:00pm. Monday through Friday.

Outside of that time, call the King County’s Crisis Line at 866-427-4747 to connect people to the most up-to-date shelter options during severe weather.



Posted by DKH at 1:05 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  