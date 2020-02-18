CORRECTION: "Topping off" event at Trad Apts is private

Trad Apartments are under construction

on 15th NE in the North City Business District

CORRECTION: The construction superintendent for the new Trad Apartments on 15th NE in the North City Business District says that the Topping Off event (previously published here) is private.

What is a topping out Party?

There is a long standing tradition of having a “Topping out” party when a construction project reaches its highest level. This is a moment for us to show appreciation to those people directly involved with the project and celebrate their hard work.

Who is invited to the Topping Out Party for an active construction project?

As mentioned above these events are typically for the people who were directly involved in the construction of the building. These events are not open to the general public. In the case of this project, some of our immediate neighbors were directly impacted by our construction and as a result we decided to invite a select number of the neighboring tenants to show our appreciation for their patience through the construction process.











Here's the information he provided:But there will be future opportunities to see the building after it is completed. The building is scheduled for occupancy at the beginning of 2021. When it has been approved by the City of Shoreline, you can contact the property management company (not the construction company!) to schedule a tour.