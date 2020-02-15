Threepenny Opera opens Feb 28 at Shoreline Community College

Mack the Knife

--Robbie Williams





Oh the shark baby has pretty teeth, dear

And he shows them pearly white

Just a jack knife has Mac Heath, dear

And he keeps it out of sight





When the shark bites with his teeth, dear

Scarlet billows start to spread

Fancy gloves though wears Macheath, dear

So there's not a trace of red





On the sidewalk, oh Sunday morning don't you know

Lies a body oozing life

Someone's sneaking round the corner

Could that be our boy Mack the knife?









Are you singing along yet? You might try to get it out of your head before you go to the actual performance. Audience participation is not encouraged.

The Threepenny Opera is a biting satire of the post-war rise of capitalism, organized crime, and a timeless tale of how the poor struggle to survive.

Kurt Weill's jazzy score provides a thrilling backdrop to this tale of debauchery and deception.

Based on The Beggar’s Opera, Threepenny Opera recounts the legend of Macheath (Mack the Knife), a charming and deadly crime lord on the verge of turning his illegal empire into a legitimate business.

When Macheath secretly marries young Polly Peachum, her father is enraged, and an electrifying and breathless journey begins through the rotting underworld of London. Based on Simon Stephen’s brilliant translation for the English National Theater (2016), this production transforms an iconic theater classic into a tale that will thrill and excite!

Performance Dates: February 28, 29, March 1, 6, 7, 8

Times: Fridays and Saturdays - 7:30pm; Sundays - 3pm

Costs: General Admission: $25

Non-SCC students, Seniors, Faculty and Staff: $17

Shoreline Community College students and students 15 and under: $12 Buy Tickets











