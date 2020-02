Councilmember Rod Dembowski: Senior property tax relief

Tax relief for Senior homeowners





From Rod Dembowski, King county council













To learn more and apply, you can go



If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact me at 206-477-1001 or:





2020 Tax Year Qualifying Income Brackets (based on 2019 income) Income Exemption $49,436 - $58,423 (In previous years: $35,001 - $40,000) Standard Exempt from all excess levies and no reduction to the assessed value.

$40,448 - $49,435 (In previous years: $30,001 - $35,000)

Partial Exempt from regular tax levies on the first $50,000 of assessed value or 35%, whichever is greater, to a maximum limit of $70,000, and exempt from all excess levies.

$40,447 or less (In previous years: $30,000 or less)

Full Exempt from regular tax levies on the first $60,000 or 60% of assessed value, whichever is greater, and exempt from all excess levies.







This means that tens of thousands of senior homeowners that weren't eligible before can now apply for a reduction in their property taxes.To learn more and apply, you can go HERE or call 206-296-3920.If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact me at 206-477-1001 or: rod.dembowski@kingcounty.gov

Too many senior homeowners struggle to pay their property taxes. That’s why for years I’ve advocated for a change in the state’s senior property tax exemption law to allow more seniors to qualify for relief.I am pleased to report, beginning this year, if you are 61 years or older, own your home, and have an annual income of $58,423 or less, you may be eligible for property tax relief.