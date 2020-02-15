Councilmember Rod Dembowski: Senior property tax relief

Saturday, February 15, 2020

Tax relief for Senior homeowners

From Rod Dembowski, King county council

Too many senior homeowners struggle to pay their property taxes. That’s why for years I’ve advocated for a change in the state’s senior property tax exemption law to allow more seniors to qualify for relief.

I am pleased to report, beginning this year, if you are 61 years or older, own your home, and have an annual income of $58,423 or less, you may be eligible for property tax relief. 

This means that tens of thousands of senior homeowners that weren't eligible before can now apply for a reduction in their property taxes.

To learn more and apply, you can go HERE or call 206-296-3920.

If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact me at 206-477-1001 or: rod.dembowski@kingcounty.gov


2020 Tax Year Qualifying Income Brackets (based on 2019 income)
Income
Exemption
$49,436 - $58,423
(In previous years:  $35,001 - $40,000)
Standard
Exempt from all excess levies and no reduction to the assessed value.

$40,448 - $49,435
(In previous years:  $30,001 - $35,000)

Partial
Exempt from regular tax levies on the first $50,000 of assessed value or 35%, whichever is greater, to a maximum limit of $70,000, and exempt from all excess levies.

$40,447 or less
(In previous years:  $30,000 or less)

Full
Exempt from regular tax levies on the first $60,000 or 60% of assessed value, whichever is greater, and exempt from all excess levies.  


 


