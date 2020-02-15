Councilmember Rod Dembowski: Senior property tax relief



2020 Tax Year Qualifying Income Brackets (based on 2019 income) Income Exemption $49,436 - $58,423 (In previous years: $35,001 - $40,000) Standard Exempt from all excess levies and no reduction to the assessed value.

$40,448 - $49,435 (In previous years: $30,001 - $35,000)

Partial Exempt from regular tax levies on the first $50,000 of assessed value or 35%, whichever is greater, to a maximum limit of $70,000, and exempt from all excess levies.

$40,447 or less (In previous years: $30,000 or less)

Full Exempt from regular tax levies on the first $60,000 or 60% of assessed value, whichever is greater, and exempt from all excess levies.





