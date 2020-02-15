Councilmember Rod Dembowski: Senior property tax relief
Saturday, February 15, 2020
|Tax relief for Senior homeowners
From Rod Dembowski, King county council
I am pleased to report, beginning this year, if you are 61 years or older, own your home, and have an annual income of $58,423 or less, you may be eligible for property tax relief.
This means that tens of thousands of senior homeowners that weren't eligible before can now apply for a reduction in their property taxes.
To learn more and apply, you can go HERE or call 206-296-3920.
If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to contact me at 206-477-1001 or: rod.dembowski@kingcounty.gov
