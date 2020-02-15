Shorewood student serves as page for Rep. Lauren Davis in State House of Representatives

Hermon Getnet served as page in the state

House of Representatives, sponsored by

Rep. Lauren Davis D-32

Photo courtesy WA State LSS

, a student at Shorewood High School, served as a page this week in the Washington State House of Representatives.Sponsored by Rep. Lauren Davis (D-Shoreline), Hermon is the child of Getnet Yigzaw and Beza Lakew of Shoreline.Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. Pages support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings.