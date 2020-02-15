Latin Flair concert in Shoreline

Saturday, February 15, 2020


Seattle Symphony harpist Valerie Muzzolini Gordon will perform works by Latin American composers exploring their national culture through the use of folkloric themes.

Program:
  • Alberto Ginastera: Estancia Suite, op. 8a
  • Alberto Ginastera: Harp Concerto, op. 25
  • Joaquín Turina: Sinfonia sevillana

The Estancia (ranch) suite by the Argentine composer Alberto Ginastera celebrates the Argentine gaucho (cowboy) on the grassy South American plains, while his Harp Concerto modernizes rhythms from the Argentinian malambo dance.

Rounding out the concert, Turina’s Sinfonia Sevillana paints a picturesque scene of the Spanish countryside.

