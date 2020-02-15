Latin Flair concert in Shoreline
Saturday, February 15, 2020
Seattle Symphony harpist Valerie Muzzolini Gordon will perform works by Latin American composers exploring their national culture through the use of folkloric themes.
Program:
The Estancia (ranch) suite by the Argentine composer Alberto Ginastera celebrates the Argentine gaucho (cowboy) on the grassy South American plains, while his Harp Concerto modernizes rhythms from the Argentinian malambo dance.
- Alberto Ginastera: Estancia Suite, op. 8a
- Alberto Ginastera: Harp Concerto, op. 25
- Joaquín Turina: Sinfonia sevillana
Rounding out the concert, Turina’s Sinfonia Sevillana paints a picturesque scene of the Spanish countryside.
Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:30pm at the Shorecrest High School Performing Arts Center 15343 25th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155
