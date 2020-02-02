Support Meridian Park PTSA auction with donations of goods and services

Sunday, February 2, 2020


Meridian Park Elementary School Parent Teacher Student Association will be hosting a Spring Family Fun Night and Silent Auction in April 2020.

We are building auction baskets in addition to stand alone items for our auction. We are seeking items to place in the baskets or stand alone items such as art pieces, handmade artist pieces, jewelry, donations of weekly summer camps , birthday party packages, sporting event tickets, theater tickets, gift cards to restaurants, shops, or services.

At this event, we serve:
  • A free dinner to Meridian Park students and their families (our last event had approximately 400 attendees)
  • A night with entertainment
  • A night with arts and crafts
  • Why donate to us? Per the Shoreline Public Schools 2019 Annual Report to the Community, Meridian Park Elementary School houses 744 students. We are the largest elementary school in the community, serving a diverse population. Our school has a great reach in the community due to its size.

Partner with the PTSA to support our work for the school!
MPPTSAspringauction@gmail.com



