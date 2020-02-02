Photo: Sunset followed by hail

Photo by Mary Igl





Photo by Mary Igl













There were beautiful sunsets all over central Puget Sound this evening. Mary Igl captured a couple different versions from Shoreline's west side.I was in Kent for the sunset and it was baby colors - pink and blue - covering all the sky.Around midnight I looked outside and the ground was covered with white. I checked with Carl Dinse and he suspects that it is small hail. It's cold out, too.A correspondent in San Diego shared that it was 85 degrees there - 81 with wind chill. I described some of today's weather to him (hail, cold, high winds, thunder, nearby flooding and landslides..)I told him I was really sorry that his weather was so boring.--Diane Hettrick