Photo: Sunset followed by hail
Sunday, February 2, 2020
|Photo by Mary Igl
There were beautiful sunsets all over central Puget Sound this evening. Mary Igl captured a couple different versions from Shoreline's west side.
|Photo by Mary Igl
I was in Kent for the sunset and it was baby colors - pink and blue - covering all the sky.
Around midnight I looked outside and the ground was covered with white. I checked with Carl Dinse and he suspects that it is small hail. It's cold out, too.
A correspondent in San Diego shared that it was 85 degrees there - 81 with wind chill. I described some of today's weather to him (hail, cold, high winds, thunder, nearby flooding and landslides..)
I told him I was really sorry that his weather was so boring.
--Diane Hettrick
