Humble Feast Dinner Monday - recipe for Ancho Chile Brownies
Sunday, February 2, 2020
Photo by Devra Gartenstein
Patty Pan's Humble Feast is a series of community-based, monthly dinner events featuring local ingredients sourced primarily from area farmers who are our friends and neighbors at the markets.
They are held the first Monday of each month, 5:30 to 7:30pm at the Patty Pan in the Briarcrest neighborhood at 15550 27th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155.
This month's dinner is Monday February 3, 2020.
The menu: Pupusas, cortido slaw, black beans, roasted squash and potatoes, and ancho chile brownies.
Ancho Chile Brownies
16 tablespoons unsalted butter
8 ounces bittersweet or semisweet chocolate chips
1 tablespoon ancho chili powder, or any other mild or medium chili powder made from a single variety of pepper. (Avoid chili powder blends with ingredients like cumin, oregano, and garlic powder)
½ teaspoon cinnamon
4 large eggs
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup granulated sugar
1 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 cup all-purpose flour
One 13 x 9 x 2-inch pan, buttered and lined with buttered parchment or foil
Set a rack at the middle level of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees.
Melt the butter and chocolate in a double boiler. Add the chili powder and cinnamon.
Whisk the eggs together in a large bowl, then add the salt, sugars, and vanilla. Stir in the chocolate and butter mixture, then fold in the flour.
Pour the batter into the prepared pan and spread evenly. Bake for about 45 minutes, until the top has formed a shiny crust and batter is moderately firm. Cool the brownies in the pan on a rack.
--Devra Gartenstein
