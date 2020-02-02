Reminder: Town Hall Monday with Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal
Sunday, February 2, 2020
|Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal
Town Hall Monday
Town Hall Monday evening in Lake Forest Park's Third Place Commons to hear from U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal.
Monday, February 3, 2020, 6:00pm-7:30pm 17171 Bothell Way NE
Click here to RSVP
If you have any questions, contact the district office at 206-674-0040.
The 7th congressional district encompasses most of Seattle and surrounding areas including Shoreline, Vashon Island, Lake Forest Park, Edmonds and parts of Burien and Normandy Park.
0 comments:
Post a Comment