Reminder: Town Hall Monday with Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal

Sunday, February 2, 2020

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal
Town Hall Monday
Town Hall Monday evening in Lake Forest Park's Third Place Commons to hear from U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal.

Monday, February 3, 2020, 6:00pm-7:30pm 17171 Bothell Way NE

If you have any questions, contact the district office at 206-674-0040.

The 7th congressional district encompasses most of Seattle and surrounding areas including Shoreline, Vashon Island, Lake Forest Park, Edmonds and parts of Burien and Normandy Park.



