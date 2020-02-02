Deputy Chief Tim Dahl retires after 32 years with Shoreline Fire

Deputy Chief Tim Dahl retired after

32 years with Shoreline Fire





Tim’s leadership and guidance will be missed by us all.

On January 31, 2020, Deputy Chief Tim Dahl of Shoreline Fire worked his last shift of an over 32-year career.Tim started his career with Shoreline in 1987 as a Firefighter/Paramedic attending Harborview Medical Center’s paramedic training program and graduating from Class #13.During his time with the Shoreline Fire Department, Tim has worked his way up through the ranks. In 1994, he was promoted to Lieutenant and then in 2001 was promoted to Battalion Chief.During the 13 years he served as a Battalion Chief, Tim held the role of Shift Commander, Department Training Officer, and played a critical role in the development of the department’s strategic planning process.In 2014, Tim was promoted to Assistant Chief and later to Deputy Chief, where he served as an integral member of our executive leadership team over the last six years of his career.During his time with Shoreline, Tim has taken on numerous projects and programs both internally and regionally. He has always performed professionally and passionately and has been a recognized leader throughout the County.