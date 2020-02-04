Skandia First Friday Dance Feb 7
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
|Sprida Ut will start the music Friday
Photo courtesy Swedish Club via Sprida Ut Facebook
Make this joyful dance one of your favorites when you review this polska with Larry and Elaine. The lively music inspires the smooth and driving turns typical of this dance from northern Sweden.
At 8:30pm, we have a great line up and a special guest! Sprida Ut will start the evening; this trio of two nyckelharpas and a guitar will enchant you, especially when they sing!
The Tune Sisters (Martha Levenson and Vicki Watt Warshaw) will follow them with great twin-fiddling dance music.
Our special guest is Maren, a 9-year-old fiddle student of Martha's who has received a Hardanger Fiddle Association of America hardingfele grant for 2020. Maren and Martha will play a short set early in the evening.
You will also have a chance to practice your Hallingspringar dance to live music by Martha mid-evening. If you don't know the full springar dance, you can simply dance the traveling step while you enjoy the music.
Class, 7:30pm; dance, 8:30–11pm. $15 (Skandia members, $10); kids, free. Info here or cal 425-954-5262.
