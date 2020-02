During a burglary in the 16000 block of 38th Ave NE in Lake Forest Park on Monday, February 3, 2020, the burglar was videoed on the resident's Ring.





Officer Walker located the suspect and pursued him on foot, eventually catching him in the 3200 block of NE 145th in Seattle.The suspect was in possession of stolen items. He also had outstanding felony warrants from Seattle.Arrested. Booked.