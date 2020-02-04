Help for military veterans seeking veteran benefits at American Legion Thursday
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
The Joint Service Committee will be at The American Legion Post 227 Thursday, February 6, 2020 to help veterans seeking disability benefits, pensions, VA healthcare, and other VA matters.
For an appointment:
- email Robert N Caldwell (Attorney at Law) or call 206-963-2864, or
- email Rick Cline or call Rick at 425-478-6181
Coffee, tea, cookies, pastries and a lunch will be served at these Thursday sessions. Please feel free to attend these sessions even if you are not seeking assistance. The sessions also provide a casual atmosphere where you can bring a newspaper to read, read books from the Post library, converse with others and just relax.
The Post 227 building is located at 14521 17th Ave NE, Shoreline (the corner of NE 146th St and 17th Ave NE, behind the Goodwill Store.)
You can learn more about Post 227 by visiting their website
