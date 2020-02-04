Help for military veterans seeking veteran benefits at American Legion Thursday

Tuesday, February 4, 2020


The Joint Service Committee will be at The American Legion Post 227 Thursday, February 6, 2020 to help veterans seeking disability benefits, pensions, VA healthcare, and other VA matters. 

For an appointment: 

Coffee, tea, cookies, pastries and a lunch will be served at these Thursday sessions. Please feel free to attend these sessions even if you are not seeking assistance. The sessions also provide a casual atmosphere where you can bring a newspaper to read, read books from the Post library, converse with others and just relax.

The Post 227 building is located at 14521 17th Ave NE, Shoreline (the corner of NE 146th St and 17th Ave NE, behind the Goodwill Store.)

You can learn more about Post 227 by visiting their website



Posted by DKH at 12:56 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  