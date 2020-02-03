North City Tech Meet-up: Blockchains in the Northwest
Monday, February 3, 2020
Tuesday, February 4, 2019, 7 - 9pm at the Lake Forest Park Library, Town Center at Lake Forest Park (lower level), 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155. Free and open to everyone.
Representatives of the Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) will present on how blockchains are used by northwest based companies, large and small.
Arry Yu, Chair and Nick Ellingson, WTIA Cascadia Blockchain Council (CBC) program director will present on Blockchains in the Northwest.
For more information on the CBC, here’s the link to Cascadia Blockchain Council, (which includes Arry Yu bio)
A blockchain is a database that is shared across a network of computers. Once a record has been added to the chain it is very difficult to change. To ensure all the copies of the database are the same, the network makes constant checks. We’ll share with you the presentation we recently did with investors/policy makers in our 2019 roadshow in how we’ve been talking about blockchain with them.
Learn more about blockchains here
Learn about the Cascadia Blockchain Council, who/why/how/what/where. We recently completed our 2019 Impact summary, so we will share what we did in 2019, as well as plans for 2020. In particular, we will share what companies in the Cascadia (Pacific Northwest) are doing when it comes to blockchain and cryptocurrencies.
We recently announced a partnership with Canada in a blockchain accelerator. (Press release here). We are working on an industry council focused on supply chain. We also recently finished a roadshow in 2019 educating policy makers and investors and can share with you what we learned about their perspectives when it comes to this space. Happy to answer any questions and please come with your brains!
The North City Tech Meetup is a free meetup, usually the first Monday of each month at one of our local libraries: Lake Forest Park, Shoreline or Kenmore. People of all levels of interest and experience are encouraged to attend. There is always time for introductions and discussions. Skip the downtown traffic and join with your fellow north-enders once a month for interesting presentations and discussions.
