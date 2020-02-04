Close to 500 people at Town Hall for U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
|Standing room only crowd to hear Rep. Jayapal
Text and Photos by Cynthia Sheridan
A politically mixed crowd of over 500 people gathered at The Commons in Lake Forest Park to hear U. S. Representative Pramila Jayapal address her 7th district constituents on Monday evening February 3, 2020.
She gave an interesting overview of recent legislative events in Washington DC and then opened up the microphone for questions.
|Seats were filled all the way to the walkway
in front of the restaurants
Her staff was on hand to further assist people with personal issues such as school bullying, medical insurance and one job applicant.
|Politically mixed
The crowd was mostly well-behaved and respectful of each other throughout the program, which lasted for about two hours.
Jayapal's campaign taped the Town Hall, which you can see here.
