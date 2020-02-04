Close to 500 people at Town Hall for U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Standing room only crowd to hear Rep. Jayapal

 Text and Photos by Cynthia Sheridan

A politically mixed crowd of over 500 people gathered at The Commons in Lake Forest Park to hear U. S. Representative Pramila Jayapal address her 7th district constituents on Monday evening February 3, 2020.

She gave an  interesting overview of recent legislative events in Washington DC and then opened up the microphone for questions.

Seats were filled all the way to the walkway
in front of the restaurants

Her staff was on hand to further assist people with personal issues such as school bullying, medical insurance and one job applicant.

Politically mixed

The crowd was mostly well-behaved and respectful of each other throughout the program, which lasted for about two hours.

Jayapal's campaign taped the Town Hall, which you can see here.



Posted by DKH at 2:00 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  