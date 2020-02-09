Shoreline artist exhibits for second year in Birds of a Fiber Show at Fiber Arts Museum

Sunday, February 9, 2020


Black Turnstone, Winter Plumage
Constance Perenyi
Paper Collage


For the second year in a row, Shoreline artist Constance Perenyi has had a piece accepted into the Birds of a Fiber Show at the Northwest Quilt and Fiber Arts Museum in La Conner, WA.

From the artist: "This image is created with paper, many layers of paper from around the world. My work is most closely aligned with the Japanese practice of chigir-e, which means 'painting with paper.'"

The Birds of a Fiber Show is up through March 1, 2020 and has many wonderful pieces in a variety of media.



