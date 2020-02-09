Lake Forest Park Rotarians celebrate partnership with City of LFP with VIP Oscar awarded to Mayor Johnson

Sunday, February 9, 2020

Mayor Johnson with Robin Roat, President of LFP Rotary


A Night at the Oscars, Gala and Auction for the Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park, was held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Inglewood Golf Club in Kenmore.

Mayor Johnson received a VIP Oscar for his leadership and dedication to our LFP community as Lake Forest Park Rotarians celebrated the partnership with the City of LFP.

Sponsors helped make the evening a huge success. 
See details of this year's sponsors HERE

PLATINUM SPONSOR $5000
Evergreen Health

BUSINESS SPONSOR $1250
A Better Day Salon
Paul Sundberg, Coldwell Banker Bain
Phoenix Construction
Robin Roat Wellness

INDIVIDUAL SPONSOR $1250
Charles and Nancy Anderson
Ed and Pam Belcher
Terrence and Claire Conway
Rob and Kim Entrop
Jon and Cory Jacobson
Jon and Nancy Magnusson
Frank and Terry Michiels
Allison Reagan
John and Sally Renn
Gordon Stephenson
Ed and Kathy Sterner
Mike and Kim Strand
Pat and Janice Strand
Mike and Kristine Villiott



