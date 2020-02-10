Collaborator to speak for Seattle author who died just before her book was published

On Thursday, February 13 at 7pm, collaborator Curt Colbert will lead a Tribute to Waverly Fitzgerald. Seattle author Waverly Fitzgerald died in December 2019, just before the paperback publication of her new Rachel Stern PI mystery, Hard Rain.



Third Place Books, upper level Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.



















Fransson's memoir is the chronicle of her relationship with her demanding father throughout her life, until his decline in health in his late 90s. He was a man of few words and fewer overt affections. When her mother died before him, Catherine grappled with how to care for him in other than tense estrangement, but found deeper understanding in observing his personality day-by-day and in his stories of early deprivation. This memoir reveals how estrangement can be overcome with courage, time and an open heart.One woman. Five personalities. Private investigator IQ is back to piece together a Newport Beach murder with an eyewitness who gives "people person" a whole new meaning.Presented in Partnership with Puget Sound Sisters in CrimeJoin us as we celebrate the life and work of Seattle author Waverly Fitzgerald, who passed away in December 2019, just before the paperback publication of her new Rachel Stern PI mystery,, by Epicenter Press. At this event, her longtime collaborator Curt Colbert will read from her new book and talk about the special working relationship that he and Waverly had.When 19-year-old anthropologist Julie Tate abandons her missionary group near Mt. Everest in Nepal, she embarks on a solo trek in the Himalayas. Battling an eating disorder and an upbringing riddled with fundamentalism, Julie's journey is a quest to understand the sacred mountains and people of the Himalaya, and a chance to rekindle her own faith. Told with honesty and humor, Julie's story chronicles her struggle to grow up and find a deeper faith, even when things fall apart.When the 2008 financial crisis threatens his small software company, Daniel Prescott scrambles for money. Shut out from local financiers, he seeks international sources of credit. But as he flies over the Black Sea, a more immediate threat arises, in this new thriller from a local author.