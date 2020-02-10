History in the balance for Shorecrest girls basketball

History is in the balance with Shorecrest girls fielding perhaps the best team in their history.



The team is 18-1 with their last game, also Senior Night, Monday night at 7:15pm at Shorecrest. The public is welcome to attend games and this is bound to be an outstanding contest.





If we win that game, we win the Wesco conference, with a head-to-head tiebreaker over Arlington (whom they beat 58-43 on Dec 20).





They would also set a new school girls basketball team record with 19 wins. They've only won 18 games one other time, in 1980-81, coached by Bruce Langley.





Amanda Lee in 2018 game

Photo by Wayne Pridemore









Coach Carlos Humphrey would also move to fourth all-time in team wins with 54 (after only 3 seasons), passing former coach Jon Rasmussen (who now coaches Edmonds-Woodway).



The team is also currently ranked 4th in the state in the WIAA RPI ranking.



The team graduates four seniors after this year, all of whom have been essential to this team: Amanda Lee, Sydney VanNess, Maura Weaver, and Taylor Svendsen.



Lynnwood comes in 8-5, in 7th place in the conference. They're led by Nakia Boston, who leads the league with a 20.9 points/game scoring average.



The Wesco conference tournament begins on Friday, February 14, 2020. Shorecrest will host an undetermined team at 7pm.







This would be the team's first regular season conference championship in 40 years.