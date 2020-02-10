Wrestling: Shorewood boys second at subregionals

Devin Leach was the only wrestler to win his

match but the team came in second.





By Clark Norton









The top five placers at each weight class advance to the Regional tournament next Saturday at Kelso High School against the best of the Greater Saint Helens League.





As they have done all season the Thunderbirds relied upon their depth as they pinned their way to twelve wrestlers in the semifinals and at the top of the team scores by the end of Friday's wrestling.





Saturday began with some heartbreaking losses and bright spots, too as Shorewood moved three wrestlers into the finals. In the consolation brackets the T-birds refused to give up.





Although Shorewood only had one individual champion, Devin Leach at 152 pounds, they placed eleven competitors in the top five, and one more just missed advancing by taking sixth.





The whole team effort allowed the Thunderbirds to place second in the team scores, the best they have done in many years.



Girls at Chief Sealth



While the boys grappled at Juanita the girls had their own tournament at Chief Sealth.





Despite only having five wrestlers in the brackets they came in thirteen out of thirty-two schools.









Direct link to the boys tournament results



Direct link to the girls tournament results Wrestling next weekend at the Regional tournament, hosted by Sedro-Woolley High School, will be sisters Cosette Lumsden, third at 105 pounds, and Sophia Lumsden, third at 110 pounds.





Subregional Tournament

@Juanita





Quincy Laflin, 3rd @ 113 pounds





Kai Layton, 4th at 120 pounds (not pictured)





Isaac Van Horn, 3rd @ 126 pounds





Curt Tanaka, 2nd @ 132 pounds





Kody Carpenter, 4th @ 145 pounds (in blue)





Devin Leach, 1st @ 152 pounds (photo above)





Cole Becker, 5th @ 160 pounds (far right)





RJ Buchheit, 4th @ 170 pounds (far left)





Hunter Tibodeau, 2nd @ 182 pounds (in blue)

Max Null, 3rd @ 182 pounds (not pictured)

Taejin Thongdee, 3rd @ 285 pounds (5th from left) Milan Johnson, 6th @ 285 pounds (far left)

Girls wrestling team with coach Derek Norton in January

Kiana 2nd from left

Cosette 4th from left

Sophia 3rd from left Cosette Lumsden, 3rd @ 105 pounds Sophia Lumsden, 3rd @ 110 pounds Kiana Yoshimura, 5th @ 190 pounds









Shorewood wrestlers began their postseason journeys February 7-8, 2020 with the boys wrestling at Juanita High School and the girls at Chief Sealth High School. Both tournaments began on Friday afternoon and finished Saturday night.