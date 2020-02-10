Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North on Saturday
Monday, February 10, 2020
Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North
Saturday, February 15th, from 10am - noon
On February 15, 2020 from 10am to noon, the Washington Native Plant Urban Forest Stewards will be hosting a community work party at Twin Ponds North.
All are Welcome!
We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the parking lot.
Please bring gloves, hand pruners, and water. We will also have gloves, tools, water, and snacks on site.
Contact us with any questions at northtwinpondsrestoration@gmail.com
