In The Garden Now... Penny’s Pink Lenten Rose
Monday, February 10, 2020
|Penney’s Pink Hellebore
Text and photo by Victoria Gilleland
It’s Hellebore time! Those clumps of flowers you’ve spotted in neighborhood gardens could very well be the beautiful Lenten Rose.
My favorite hellebore, ‘Penney’s Pink,’ is in bloom right now. It produces large two to three inch pink blossoms on compact plants. Buds start out purple with flowers taking on pink then greenish tones as they mature. Not only are the blossoms striking, but the blue green leaves are touched with pink marbling making this a true winter garden standout!
The Lenten Rose gets its common name from the fact that it typically blooms around Lent and has buds and flowers similar to that of a single rose. There are dozens of varieties available in a host of colors including purple, red, yellow, green, lavender, white and pink.
Clumps of hellebores are upright and typically between 18 and 24 inches tall and wide. While many plants need more sun, part to full shade provides ideal growing conditions for the Lenten Rose. Grow it in a shady border or a container where you’ll see it in winter when it blooms.
We’re lucky to have these European natives growing in our gardens. They are striking!
Botanical Name: Helleborus iburgensis ‘Penney’s Pink’
Victoria Gilleland is the owner of Cottage Garden Designs, a Garden Design company specializing in Redesign of Residential Gardens, Garden Consultation and Coaching. She has been designing gardens in the northwest for over 25 years.
