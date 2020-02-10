School cancelled at Kellogg and Shorecrest after threatening messages left on school phones
Shorecrest High School was put on a two-hour delay, then Kellogg Middle School, after threatening messages were found on a school phone at each location on Monday, February 10, 2020.
The decision to cancel at both schools was then made to give police time to investigate.
Students were already on buses to Kellogg, so they were taken directly to the Shoreline Center and their families were notified to pick them up.
There were no threats to other schools, which were all running on normal schedules.
As of noon Monday, police were still investigating.
The Shorecrest girls basketball game scheduled for Monday evening has been postponed. See previous article.
