Shorecrest girls to play Snohomish in WESCO tournament semifinals Tuesday night

Monday, February 17, 2020

Shorecrest basketball players
Photo by Dave Rosman


The #1 seeded Shorecrest High School girls' varsity basketball team (20-1) will play #4 seeded Snohomish (11-10) at 7:45pm at Mariner High School on Tuesday night, with the winner advancing to the championship game of the WESCO Conference Tournament.

The #1 seeded Shorecrest High School girls' varsity basketball team (20-1) defeated #8 seed Everett (12-10) 58-34 last Friday night to advance to the semifinals of this year's tournament.

The Scots jumped out to a 13-7 first quarter lead and built on it the rest of the night, outscoring the Seagulls in every quarter.

With that victory, Shorecrest advances to the semifinal round of the WESCO tournament to play Snohomish, who defeated Meadowdale 57-39. Snohomish was the only team to defeat Shorecrest during the regular season (54-37 on January 3rd in Snohomish) and also knocked Shorecrest out of the tournament last year.

The two teams have the number one and two defenses in the conference (Snohomish, 35.9 pts/game, and Shorecrest 36.4 pts/game), and that will likely determine the outcome of this one.

#2 Arlington (19-2) will take on #3 Ferndale (16-5) at 6pm at Mariner High School to determine the other team to advance to the championship game.

--Sports Desk



