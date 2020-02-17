Light the Night 5k Fun Run to benefit Pathways for Women shelter

Bring your night reflective gear, runners. It will be dark when we run and we want everyone to be safe out there. Head lamps and back lights are strongly encouraged.

February 25th - Fat Tuesday Run (bring beads!)

March 17th - St. Paddy's Day Edmonds Run

Sunday - Cafe Louvre in Edmonds (8am)

Tuesday - Salish Sea Brewing Co. in Edmonds (6:03pm)

Saturday - Cafe Ladro in Edmonds (8am)

After the run, stick around for some conversation and a pint or two and get to know your fellow runners. As always, all paces, experience levels, and beer preferences (even root beer) are invited and welcome.What's on tap for upcoming Tuesday Night Social Runs:Other weekly RB/E Running Club Runs: