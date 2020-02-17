Light the Night 5k Fun Run to benefit Pathways for Women shelter
Monday, February 17, 2020
We'll run a 5K Fun Run, in and around the Edmonds' neighborhoods. The only "fee" is a donation to the shelter. The shelter is accepting toiletries, bedding, clothing, brooms, gift cards, batteries, laundry detergent, and other household items. Please bring your donations to Salish Sea Brewing Co. in Edmonds.
The run will start from Salish Sea Brewing Co., 518 Dayton St, at 6:03pm sharp.
Bring your night reflective gear, runners. It will be dark when we run and we want everyone to be safe out there. Head lamps and back lights are strongly encouraged.
After the run, stick around for some conversation and a pint or two and get to know your fellow runners. As always, all paces, experience levels, and beer preferences (even root beer) are invited and welcome.
What's on tap for upcoming Tuesday Night Social Runs:
- February 25th - Fat Tuesday Run (bring beads!)
- March 17th - St. Paddy's Day Edmonds Run
Other weekly RB/E Running Club Runs:
- Sunday - Cafe Louvre in Edmonds (8am)
- Tuesday - Salish Sea Brewing Co. in Edmonds (6:03pm)
- Saturday - Cafe Ladro in Edmonds (8am)
0 comments:
Post a Comment