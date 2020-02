Steel Magic drum groups in concert Mar 25













The concert is free and open to the public (tax-deductible donations are welcome).









Steel Magic Northwest presents its annual, local end-of-winter concert featuring all four of Edmonds steel drum groups (Steel Mojo, the Steel Dragons, Pan Wizards, and Mystical Steel) on Wednesday night, March 25, 2020 at 7pm, at Edmonds Adventist Church, 8625 196th St SW, Edmonds