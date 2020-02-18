Olympic Fly Fishers meeting Mar 10 features owner of Avid Angler
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
|Ryan Smith, Avid Angler
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 is the date of the next Olympic Fly Fishers meeting. The meeting is from 6 to 9pm at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Drive.
Ryan Smith, the owner of the Avid Angler in Lake Forest Park Town Center, will speak on” Fishing Puget Sound from beaches and watercraft” (rescheduled from January)
Social hour starts at 6pm followed by dinner at 6:45pm, our speaker, business and a raffle.
Dinner costs $20. The meeting is free.
Guests are welcome: please let us know if you are coming in advance. Email us.
