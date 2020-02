Olympic Fly Fishers meeting Mar 10 features owner of Avid Angler

Ryan Smith, Avid Angler





















Ryan Smith, the owner of the Avid Angler in Lake Forest Park Town Center, will speak on” Fishing Puget Sound from beaches and watercraft” (rescheduled from January)Social hour starts at 6pm followed by dinner at 6:45pm, our speaker, business and a raffle.Dinner costs $20. The meeting is free.Guests are welcome: please let us know if you are coming in advance. Email us.