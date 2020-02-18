Dine and donate at the annual Streetzeria Benefit Dinner
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
|Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Tuesday, March 3, 5:00 to 8:00pm
Pizza, pizza, pizza! Help celebrate Streetzeria’s sixth anniversary in Richmond Beach on Tuesday, March 3. Owner Greg Bye will be serving up some of his best salads and pizzas at this annual benefit dinner.
Proceeds will be donated to Richmond Beach Community Association (RBCA) to support the numerous events and activities it provides for the community.
Residents across Shoreline especially enjoy RBCA's annual Strawberry Festival and Halloween Carnival!
Shoreline Fire's Safety Center next door to the restaurant will be open during the event. Families with children can take their dinner over to the firehouse to eat as a special treat.
All are welcome. Dine in, carry out or drop off a donation (checks made payable to RBCA), but DO show up!
