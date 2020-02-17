Sports headlines - swimming, diving, basketball
Monday, February 17, 2020
Shorewood diver Isaac Poole shatters a 29 year meet record
"The meet’s biggest individual performance belonged to Shorewood senior Isaac Poole, who shattered a 29-year meet record to win the diving competition with 586.85 points.
"Poole, a back-to-back state runner-up diver, nearly broke the record last year, when he came within 0.9 points of the 499.25 points amassed by Marysville Pilchuck’s Travis Niemeyer in 1991. This time, Poole soared past the record en route to his third consecutive district title"
HeraldNet Athlete of the Month Sydney Van Ness and the "nearly unbeatable" Shorecrest basketball team - see article
Shorecrest girls basketball
On February 10, Scots hang on for the win over Lynnwood 66-60 to become the 3A South Wesco champs in the regular season.
In post-season play on February 14, Shorecrest beat Everett 58-34 to advance to the next round. On Tuesday night, 7:45pm at Mariner High School, they play Snohomish.
In the entire season, Snohomish was their only loss - so they'll have something to prove.
