2020 summer camp and after school activities resource fair

2020 Exhibitors

For potential exhibitors: The deadline for online registration has passed. Contact shorelineptamal@gmail.com for more information about late registration.

6crickets Inc. Chess4Life City of Shoreline Creative Dance Center Dale Turner Family YMCA Dale Turner Family YMCA Dandylyon Drama Girl Scouts of Western Washington Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation Lakeside School - Summer School Programs Mathnasium of Shoreline Nature Vision Pacific Science Center PINK ZEBRA CHEER Play-Well TEKnologies Quiet Heart Wilderness School Robot U Seattle Children's Chorus Seattle Young Engineers Shoreline Children's Center Shoreline Community College Shoreline- Lake Forest Park Arts Council Shoreline Music4Life Shoreline Public Schools - Summer School Shoreline Sports Club Shoreline Sports Foundation SIFF Education Skyhawks Sports Academy Soundview School TGA Premier Sports of Greater Seattle The Evergreen School The Horizon School The Polytech Trackers Earth Seattle Vertical World Wilderness Awareness School











The Shoreline PTA Council will host a Summer Camp and After School Activities Resource Fair on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 for families to learn about local summer camp and after-school programs.The Resource Fair is a free community event and a great way to learn about child and family-focused summer camps, after-school programs (in-school and offsite), clubs and more that are available in Shoreline and surrounding areas.New for 2020 - the Resource Fair will be held at the Spartan Gym from 7-9pm. The Gym is between the Shoreline Center and Shoreline Stadium at 202 NE 185th St, Shoreline, WA 98155 Enter from NE 185th.