2020 summer camp and after school activities resource fair

Monday, February 17, 2020


The Shoreline PTA Council will host a Summer Camp and After School Activities Resource Fair on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 for families to learn about local summer camp and after-school programs.

The Resource Fair is a free community event and a great way to learn about child and family-focused summer camps, after-school programs (in-school and offsite), clubs and more that are available in Shoreline and surrounding areas.

New for 2020 - the Resource Fair will be held at the Spartan Gym from 7-9pm. The Gym is between the Shoreline Center and Shoreline Stadium at 202 NE 185th St, Shoreline, WA 98155 Enter from NE 185th.

For potential exhibitors: The deadline for online registration has passed. Contact shorelineptamal@gmail.com for more information about late registration.

2020 Exhibitors

6crickets Inc.
Chess4Life
City of Shoreline
Creative Dance Center
Dale Turner Family YMCA
Dandylyon Drama
Girl Scouts of Western Washington
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation
Lakeside School - Summer School Programs
Mathnasium of Shoreline
Nature Vision
Pacific Science Center
PINK ZEBRA CHEER
Play-Well TEKnologies
Quiet Heart Wilderness School
Robot U
Seattle Children's Chorus
Seattle Young Engineers
Shoreline Children's Center
Shoreline Community College
Shoreline- Lake Forest Park Arts Council
Shoreline Music4Life
Shoreline Public Schools - Summer School
Shoreline Sports Club
Shoreline Sports Foundation
SIFF Education
Skyhawks Sports Academy
Soundview School
TGA Premier Sports of Greater Seattle 
The Evergreen School
The Horizon School
The Polytech
Trackers Earth Seattle
Vertical World
Wilderness Awareness School



