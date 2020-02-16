Not your grandma's Monopoly: Shoreline Library game day Sunday

Sunday, February 16, 2020

Roll the Dice!
Backstab Friends!
Seize the Crown!

Library Game Day! Sunday, February 16, 2020 from noon to 3pm at the Shoreline Library large meeting room, 345 NE 175th, Shoreline 98155.

Put away your screens and join us for an afternoon of board games, card games, dice games, and more for all ages. 

We'll have tables filled with games for you to try. 

Bring your friends and family or meet new people to play with! 

Bring your own game and enjoy the camaraderie!

In February, we will have a box of games on loan for us to try including:

  • Affectionate: Cats and Cuddles
  • Dice of Crowns
  • Frozen, 6-in-1 game
  • Twister
  • Gigamons
  • Go Nuts for Donuts
  • Tsuro


Posted by DKH at 2:45 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  