Not your grandma's Monopoly: Shoreline Library game day Sunday

Roll the Dice!

Backstab Friends!

Seize the Crown!





Library Game Day! Sunday, February 16, 2020 from noon to 3pm at the Shoreline Library large meeting room, 345 NE 175th, Shoreline 98155.





Put away your screens and join us for an afternoon of board games, card games, dice games, and more for all ages.





We'll have tables filled with games for you to try.





Bring your friends and family or meet new people to play with!









In February, we will have a box of games on loan for us to try including:



Affectionate: Cats and Cuddles

Dice of Crowns

Frozen, 6-in-1 game

Twister

Gigamons

Go Nuts for Donuts

Tsuro

Bring your own game and enjoy the camaraderie!In February, we will have a box of games on loan for us to try including:



