Letter to the Editor: A change of design could save 133 trees

To the Editor

Save Shoreline Trees volunteers are asking WS Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to provide an alternative design to submit to the City for sidewalks along N 160th St, Dayton Ave N, and N 155th St.This pertains to ROW Permit 19-2371, one of WSDOT permit applications for their extensive renovation project at 15700 Dayton Ave N.Per existing City code, this ROW permit will require 8’ concrete sidewalks which will necessitate the removal of these 70-100 year old trees that line the streets surrounding the WSDOT property.Options include raised platform sidewalks, permeable sidewalks, gravel walking paths, meandering pathways, or on Dayton Ave N, an asphalt strip to the east of the bike lane.In balancing requirement with preservation, there must be some sidewalk or pathway design that will save these trees and also satisfy the City.Save Shoreline Trees volunteers and concerned residents are contacting Shoreline’s City Council and City Staff, WSDOT and Governor Inslee to call attention to this critical issue. These 133 trees are important to the environment, and to the beauty and tree canopy of Shoreline. There must be some way to save these trees.Kathleen RussellShoreline