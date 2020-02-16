Coffee with the Mayor Saturday Feb 22

Sunday, February 16, 2020

LFP Mayor Johnson
Lake Forest Park Mayor Jeff Johnson will be hosting a coffee house on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9 - 10am at City Hall, 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Bring your interests, comments, concerns, and praises to chat with the Mayor over coffee. 

Whether you're a business owner, community member, or an interested neighbor, he would love to see you there.

All coffee hours are informal and open to the public.


