Coffee with the Mayor Saturday Feb 22
Sunday, February 16, 2020
Lake Forest Park Mayor Jeff Johnson will be hosting a coffee house on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9 - 10am at City Hall, 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Bring your interests, comments, concerns, and praises to chat with the Mayor over coffee.
Whether you're a business owner, community member, or an interested neighbor, he would love to see you there.
All coffee hours are informal and open to the public.
