Shoreline Public Schools and Shoreline PTA Council are co-hosting the 5th Annual LGBTQ and Allies Family Potluck Dinner on Thursday, March 19 from 5:30 - 7:30pm at the Shoreline Center 18560 1st Ave. NE All are welcome to join members of your Shoreline Schools community in support of LGBTQ families as we share a meal and fun activities for all ages!Those attending are asked to bring a potluck dish to share and to RSVP here