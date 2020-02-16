Eastside CHADD: Deep Dive into IEP and 504 plans for students with disabilities

Sunday, February 16, 2020

The Wednesday, February 19, 2020 meeting of Eastside CHADD will feature Scott Raub, OSPI Special Education Liaison.

His topic will be “Deep Dive into IEP and 504 plans for Students with Disabilities: How to Get What You Need for IEP and 504 Plans”

This important discussion will explore the differences between 504 plans and IEPs and what are the different criteria for eligibility.

Learn more about what to look for in your student’s 504 plan or IEP so that you can be more effective in working with your school district to get what your student needs.

Meeting Time: 6:45pm to 8:45pm

Eastside CHADD, Support and information for families and individuals living with ADHD. now meets the THIRD WEDNESDAY of the month, September - June (except December) at the Boys and Girls Club of Bellevue, 209 100th Ave NE, Bellevue 98004, Room-(2nd Floor)

Park in the Bellevue Downtown Park Western Parking Lot

All are welcome to join us for this informative meeting.

Eastside CHADD Members : No fee - a membership benefit
Non-members: Suggested donation of $7 to help defray the meeting costs and chapter expenses
Doors open at 6:30pm. Please arrive early to volunteer. Eastside CHADD is an all-volunteer group.

More information about meetings here


