AARP free tax help at local libraries - appointments at Richmond Beach - first come first serve at Shoreline

Get free individualized tax preparation assistance provided by trained AARP volunteers at both libraries. No age or income limits. Electronic filing will be available.You must bring documented proof of the Social Security number for everyone on the return (taxpayer, spouse, dependents). Acceptable documents are any original document issued by the US Government that includes the person's Social Security number. A legible picture ID for the taxpayer(s) present at the time of the appointment is also required.