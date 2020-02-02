Local students on Gonzaga University President's List and Dean's List

Photo courtesy Gonzaga University



Gonzaga University Honors showcase students who have achieved academic excellence and earned a place on either the President's List or the Dean's List.









Please note that students or parents who have marked their records confidential are not included.



President's List



An undergraduate student whose grade point average for a semester is 3.85 through 4.0 will be placed on the President's List.



Shoreline



Beemer, Stella

Ernst, Lindsey

Forinash, Simon

Leon, Julia

McDowell, Emily

Rivera-Zepeda, Dulce

Wymer, Jessica



Lake Forest Park



Doquilo, Scott

Farnam, Tessa

Giroux, Rachel

Opfer, Megan

Peters, Schuyler



Kenmore



Brummer, Shani

Turner, Lucy

West, Emma



Seattle 98133



Cramer, Collin





Dean's List



An undergraduate student whose grade point average for a semester is 3.50 through 3.84 will be placed on the Dean's List



Shoreline



Chen, Abigail

Ebel, Holly

Foley, Tessa

Glesener, Eden

Haupt, Isabella

Jacobs, Spencer

Mertel, Bella

Nye, Annika

Reid, Eleanor

Rice, Sophia

Schultz, Garett

Thole, Braden

Tjaden, Emily



Lake Forest Park



Dang, Hannah

Eisses, Seth

Visser, Lillian

Viviano, Sophia



Kenmore



El Naby, Nora

Guest, Jeremiah

Hoffman, Ethan

Meyer, Cody



Seattle 98133



McKenny, Peyton

Pegram, Austin



Seattle 98177



Hilt, Keegan



Seattle 98125



Bianchetto, Alicia

Hayes, Jonathan

Newcomb, Georgina

Nichols, Quinn

Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,800 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 26 master's degrees, doctorate degrees in leadership studies and nursing, and a juris doctor degree through the School of Law.





Students must be enrolled in 12 or more academic credits to be eligible for the lists and courses in which the department has predetermined with the Satisfactory/Non-Satisfactory (S/NS) grading option will count in the 12 credits.Please note that students or parents who have marked their records confidential are not included.An undergraduate student whose grade point average for a semester is 3.85 through 4.0 will be placed on the President's List.Beemer, StellaErnst, LindseyForinash, SimonLeon, JuliaMcDowell, EmilyRivera-Zepeda, DulceWymer, JessicaDoquilo, ScottFarnam, TessaGiroux, RachelOpfer, MeganPeters, SchuylerBrummer, ShaniTurner, LucyWest, EmmaCramer, CollinAn undergraduate student whose grade point average for a semester is 3.50 through 3.84 will be placed on the Dean's ListChen, AbigailEbel, HollyFoley, TessaGlesener, EdenHaupt, IsabellaJacobs, SpencerMertel, BellaNye, AnnikaReid, EleanorRice, SophiaSchultz, GarettThole, BradenTjaden, EmilyDang, HannahEisses, SethVisser, LillianViviano, Sophia

These lists are published twice a year following the completion of the fall and spring semesters.