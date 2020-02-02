Local students on Gonzaga University President's List and Dean's List
Sunday, February 2, 2020
|Photo courtesy Gonzaga University
Gonzaga University Honors showcase students who have achieved academic excellence and earned a place on either the President's List or the Dean's List.
These lists are published twice a year following the completion of the fall and spring semesters.
Students must be enrolled in 12 or more academic credits to be eligible for the lists and courses in which the department has predetermined with the Satisfactory/Non-Satisfactory (S/NS) grading option will count in the 12 credits.
Please note that students or parents who have marked their records confidential are not included.
President's List
An undergraduate student whose grade point average for a semester is 3.85 through 4.0 will be placed on the President's List.
Shoreline
Beemer, Stella
Ernst, Lindsey
Forinash, Simon
Leon, Julia
McDowell, Emily
Rivera-Zepeda, Dulce
Wymer, Jessica
Lake Forest Park
Doquilo, Scott
Farnam, Tessa
Giroux, Rachel
Opfer, Megan
Peters, Schuyler
Kenmore
Brummer, Shani
Turner, Lucy
West, Emma
Seattle 98133
Cramer, Collin
Dean's List
An undergraduate student whose grade point average for a semester is 3.50 through 3.84 will be placed on the Dean's List
Shoreline
Chen, Abigail
Ebel, Holly
Foley, Tessa
Glesener, Eden
Haupt, Isabella
Jacobs, Spencer
Mertel, Bella
Nye, Annika
Reid, Eleanor
Rice, Sophia
Schultz, Garett
Thole, Braden
Tjaden, Emily
Lake Forest Park
Dang, Hannah
Eisses, Seth
Visser, Lillian
Viviano, Sophia
Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,800 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 26 master's degrees, doctorate degrees in leadership studies and nursing, and a juris doctor degree through the School of Law.
Please note that students or parents who have marked their records confidential are not included.
President's List
An undergraduate student whose grade point average for a semester is 3.85 through 4.0 will be placed on the President's List.
Shoreline
Beemer, Stella
Ernst, Lindsey
Forinash, Simon
Leon, Julia
McDowell, Emily
Rivera-Zepeda, Dulce
Wymer, Jessica
Lake Forest Park
Doquilo, Scott
Farnam, Tessa
Giroux, Rachel
Opfer, Megan
Peters, Schuyler
Kenmore
Brummer, Shani
Turner, Lucy
West, Emma
Seattle 98133
Cramer, Collin
Dean's List
An undergraduate student whose grade point average for a semester is 3.50 through 3.84 will be placed on the Dean's List
Shoreline
Chen, Abigail
Ebel, Holly
Foley, Tessa
Glesener, Eden
Haupt, Isabella
Jacobs, Spencer
Mertel, Bella
Nye, Annika
Reid, Eleanor
Rice, Sophia
Schultz, Garett
Thole, Braden
Tjaden, Emily
Lake Forest Park
Dang, Hannah
Eisses, Seth
Visser, Lillian
Viviano, Sophia
Kenmore
El Naby, Nora
Guest, Jeremiah
Hoffman, Ethan
Meyer, Cody
Seattle 98133
McKenny, Peyton
Pegram, Austin
Seattle 98177
Hilt, Keegan
Seattle 98125
Bianchetto, Alicia
Hayes, Jonathan
Newcomb, Georgina
Nichols, Quinn
El Naby, Nora
Guest, Jeremiah
Hoffman, Ethan
Meyer, Cody
Seattle 98133
McKenny, Peyton
Pegram, Austin
Seattle 98177
Hilt, Keegan
Seattle 98125
Bianchetto, Alicia
Hayes, Jonathan
Newcomb, Georgina
Nichols, Quinn
Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,800 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 26 master's degrees, doctorate degrees in leadership studies and nursing, and a juris doctor degree through the School of Law.
0 comments:
Post a Comment