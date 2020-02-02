AAUW Edmonds / SnoKing to meet at Cafe Louvre Feb 21
New to Edmonds/ SnoKing? Ready to meet your neighbors? Time to volunteer?
Check out the American Association of University Women’s “Coffee and Conversation”.
It’s inclusive, it’s casual, it’s energizing!
Join us from 10-11am on February 21, 2020 at Cafe Louvre, 210 5th Ave S, Edmonds 98020 and every third Friday thereafter.
Need more info? Check our website or email us at aauw.esk@gmail.com
"Welcoming women from South Snohomish and North King Counties"
