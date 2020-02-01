So, ol' born-yesterday photog watched this Gadwall and Coot hanging out together for a long while,

Gadwall and Coot hanging out together

Photo by Gloria Z Nagler

Photo by Gloria Z Nagler

and was touched by their attachment to one another: rare for different species, right? And look, the Gadwall waits so nicely when the Coot dives for food.Can you say "kleptoparasitism"? Back home, after some internet research, I learned that Gadwalls stalk Coots, wait for them to dive, then, when unsuspecting Coot surfaces, Gadwall seizes whatever food the Coot has found! Didn't see that here (Coot came up empty-beaked).--Gloria Z Nagler