So, ol' born-yesterday photog watched this Gadwall and Coot hanging out together for a long while,

Saturday, February 1, 2020

Gadwall and Coot hanging out together
Photo by Gloria Z Nagler


and was touched by their attachment to one another: rare for different species, right? And look, the Gadwall waits so nicely when the Coot dives for food.

Photo by Gloria Z Nagler


Can you say "kleptoparasitism"? Back home, after some internet research, I learned that Gadwalls stalk Coots, wait for them to dive, then, when unsuspecting Coot surfaces, Gadwall seizes whatever food the Coot has found! Didn't see that here (Coot came up empty-beaked).

--Gloria Z Nagler

(Sorry, Gloria. Things are not always as they seem. - Ed.)

Posted by DKH at 3:50 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  